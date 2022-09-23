Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, September 23

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, September 23.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:16 am

Southern Rail has announced that the disruption at Brighton has now cleared after a points failure late last night.

Worthing – Upper Brighton Road is closed both ways for construction from Lambleys Lane to The Templars.

Shoreham – Harbour Way is closed for water main work both ways between Anchor Close and Winterton Way.

East Grinstead – there is gas main work on the A22 with temporary traffic signals in place near Herontye Drive.

East Grinstead – the A264 is closed due to construction on Moat Road eastbound from Tower Close to St John's Road.

Crawley – temporary traffic signals are on Gatwick Road near Manor Royal due to construction.

Crawley – A lane is closed due to construction on the A264 at Horsham Road roundabout.

Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.

