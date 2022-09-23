Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, September 23
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, September 23.
Southern Rail has announced that the disruption at Brighton has now cleared after a points failure late last night.
Worthing – Upper Brighton Road is closed both ways for construction from Lambleys Lane to The Templars.
Shoreham – Harbour Way is closed for water main work both ways between Anchor Close and Winterton Way.
East Grinstead – there is gas main work on the A22 with temporary traffic signals in place near Herontye Drive.
East Grinstead – the A264 is closed due to construction on Moat Road eastbound from Tower Close to St John's Road.
Crawley – temporary traffic signals are on Gatwick Road near Manor Royal due to construction.
Crawley – A lane is closed due to construction on the A264 at Horsham Road roundabout.
Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.