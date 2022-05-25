Sussex travel: your morning update for May 25

Delays of four minutes have been reported on the B2259, Westbound between Chalcraft Lane and the A259. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Queuing traffic and congestion has been reported both ways on the A27 Chichester Bypass, both ways at the A259. Congestion has been reported northbound from Bognor Road from Drayton Lane up to the roundabout.

More queuing traffic has been reported on the A27, Eastbound to Fishbourne Roundabout.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A25 Findon Bypass, Northbound before the A280 Long Furlong.

Severe delays of 16 minutes and increasing have been reported on Crockhurst Hill, Eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and the A27. The average speed is just five miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes have been reported on Old Shoreham Road, Eastbound between Manor Road and Hoe Court. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on the A259 Kingsway Westbound between West Street and Holland Road, Brighton. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of 12 minutes and increasing have been reported on the A259 Marine Drive, westbound between Capel Avenue and Newlands Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Traffic queues have been reported on the A27 Polegate Bypass, westbound at Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).