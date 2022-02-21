Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, February 21

In preparation of Storm Franklin, as well as recovering from disruptive incidents caused by Storm Eunice, Southern Rail will operate a reduced service.

Southern Rail is also asking people not to travel today as strong winds are expected to affect services south of London. A 50mph speed restriction will be in place on all trains running on the Southern region until 4pm.

Buses will replace Southern Rail and Thameslink trains between Three Bridges & Brighton/Lewes February 19-27.

Sussex traffic and travel

Three Bridges station car park will be used as a bus hub and is closed until March 7.

There have been reports of traffic signal failure on A24 Worthing Road at A272 Cowfold Road, but traffic is coping well.

There are delays of two minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). The average speed is around 15 mph.

There is queuing traffic on A27 both ways before the Toby Carvery in Worthing.

There are also delays of eight minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road. The average speed is 10 mph.