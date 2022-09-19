Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, September 19

Sussex traffic and travel

M23, junction 9 – Ongoing incident means two lanes are closed towards Gatwick Airport.

Hastings London Road is closed until September 23 due to works being carried out by Southern Water. Diversion details here.

Many Stagecoach services are running to a Sunday timetable, with some local enhancements. If you need to travel today, please plan ahead using the app.