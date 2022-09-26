Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, September 26

Yesterday there was a fault with the signalling system between Chichester and Havant as well as with a level crossing in the Chichester area, according to Southern Rail.

At 11pm Southern confirmed that the disruption between Chichester and Havant had been cleared.

Heavy traffic has been seen westbound on the A27 approaching Crossbush Roundabout near Arundel.

Sussex travel news

There is also a build-up of traffic in both directions on the A27 and A24 by Worthing.

The A259 Albion Street in Southwick was partially blocked in both directions this morning and ‘heavy’ traffic was seen in the area following a two-vehicle collision near Station Road, according to the AA.

The AA said it first received reports of the collision at around 5am.

Roadworks are taking place in both directions on the A259 between the A268 and the A2101.