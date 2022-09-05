Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, September 5
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Monday, September 5.
In Hastings, the following Stagecoach journeys are cancelled due to limited staff availability:
20 7.12am Ore Down Fm - Tesco
21B 8.01am Tesco - M Way
21 8.53am M Way - Rail Stn
21A 9.19am Rail Stn - M Way
21A 9.43am M Way - Rail Stn
21 10.04am Rail Stn - M Way
21 10.23am M Way - Rail Stn
A number of Eastbourne Stagecoach services won’t be running due to vehicle availability. Check the app first.
Southern Rail has a new timetable from today. More on that here.