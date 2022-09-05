Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, September 5

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Monday, September 5.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:02 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:31 am
Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings, the following Stagecoach journeys are cancelled due to limited staff availability:

20 7.12am Ore Down Fm - Tesco

21B 8.01am Tesco - M Way

21 8.53am M Way - Rail Stn

21A 9.19am Rail Stn - M Way

21A 9.43am M Way - Rail Stn

21 10.04am Rail Stn - M Way

21 10.23am M Way - Rail Stn

A number of Eastbourne Stagecoach services won’t be running due to vehicle availability. Check the app first.

Southern Rail has a new timetable from today. More on that here.

