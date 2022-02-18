Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday February 19

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Saturday, February 19.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:16 am
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 9:07 am
Sussex traffic and travel

The A272/A24 at the Buckbarn crossroads – traffic lights reported to have failed.

A270 Old Shoreham Road eastbound still reported as closed from yesterday (Friday, February 18).

A22 at Uckfield and A275 at South Chailey have both reopened.

Broad Street, High Street and Saxon Lane in Seaford Town Centre have reopened.

In Hastings due to staff sickness, some Stagecaoch services have been cancelled. Check with the app first.

Southern Rail have confirmed there will be no trains between Brighton-Three Bridges, Lewes-Three Bridges, and Brighton-Seaford. The company also told customers not to travel ‘unless absolutely necessary’ and check ahead.

