Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday February 19

Sussex traffic and travel

The A272/A24 at the Buckbarn crossroads – traffic lights reported to have failed.

A270 Old Shoreham Road eastbound still reported as closed from yesterday (Friday, February 18).

A22 at Uckfield and A275 at South Chailey have both reopened.

Broad Street, High Street and Saxon Lane in Seaford Town Centre have reopened.

In Hastings due to staff sickness, some Stagecaoch services have been cancelled. Check with the app first.