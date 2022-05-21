Brighton & Hove City Council bas announced that Trafalgar Road in Portslade will be closed to northbound traffic between Shelldale Road and Victoria Road this weekend. The council said this is due to urgent works being carried out by UK Power Networks. A diversionary route will be in place from 8am today.

Stagecoach South East has announced that its Bexhill Services 95, 96, 97, 98, 98A and 99 are unable to serve Devonshire Road today due to the Anglo Continental Street Market.

Portslade A293 Fox Way – AA Traffic News has reported a ‘traffic problem’ on A293 Fox Way around Hangleton Lane, but said traffic is coping well.

Sussex travel

Chichester – there is slow traffic due to the Retro Rides car sprint event on Claypit Lane around Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Horsham B2237 – there are temporary traffic signals in place for drainage works on B2237 Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

Crawley – temporary traffic signals are in place on Tollgate Hill at William Morris Way due to electricity work.

Uckfield – One of two lanes is closed on the B2102 due to electricity Work on Framfield Road Southbound at New Town.

Warninglid – telecoms work means temporary traffic signals are in place on B2115 Sloughgreen Lane around Staplefield Lane.

Hailsham – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on A295 South Road at Diplocks Way.