Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, February 13

Southern Rail have announced that there will be rail replacement buses between Three Bridges and Brighton this Saturday and Sunday (February 12-13).

B2159 Hastings - Road closed due to construction on B2159 Battle Road both ways from Menzies Road to A21 London Road

Your morning travel update for Saturday (February 13)

A27 Polegate Bypass - Restrictions due to long-term construction on A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne turn-off). A variety of cones, lane closures and temporary traffic lights. Expect delays..

Piccadilly Lane Mayfield - Road closed due to water main work on Piccadilly Lane from East Street to Newick Lane.

Burnt Oak Road Uckfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Burnt Oak Road from High Broom Road to Fordbrook Hill.

Stone Cross Road Crowborough - Road closed due to gas main work on Stone Cross Road from Alderbrook Close to High Broom Road.

A27 Brighton - Lane closed due to construction on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound from A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) to B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

School Road Hove - Road closed due to construction on School Road both ways between Portland Road and Marmion Road.

Marine Crescent Worthing - Single alternate line traffic due to telecoms work on Marine Crescent at Alinora Avenue.

A259 Littlehampton - Traffic shift and speed restriction of 40 mph due to long-term construction on A259 Littlehampton Road both ways between the Body Shop Roundabout and A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout).