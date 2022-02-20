Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday February 20

Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings, due to staff shortages several Stagecoach services will not run. Please check the app.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A21 between John’s Cross and the Ridge Hastings Road remains closed both ways following an overnight incident. Traffic is being diverted via the A2100 Battle in both directions.

Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes February 19-27 and March 5-6 as Network Rail carries out improvement works.