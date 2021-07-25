Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, July 25

Slow moving traffic was seen this morning on the A259 heading towards The Body Shop Roundabout from Mill Lane Roundabout due to long-term construction.

Dane Road in Seaford was blocked both ways this morning by a broken down vehicle.

Traffic was also seen on the A264 both to and from the Bewbush Manor Roundabout.

Traffic news

There was heavy traffic on the A2300, both east and westbound, either side of the Cuckfield Road Roundabout.