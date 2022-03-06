Sussex travel: Your morning update for Sunday, March 6

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Sunday, March 6.

Buses will once again replace trains between Three Bridges and Brighton, and Three Bridges and Lewes today as Network Rail carries out ‘major improvement works’.

Slight traffic has been seen in both directions on the A259 by Fishbourne.

Traffic news

There are small patches of traffic in both directions on the A27 by Worthing.

Motorists could face delays in both directions on Kingsway in Brighton due to traffic.