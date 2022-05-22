AA Traffic News is showing that the A259 near Rye is open again following a collision yesterday.

Chichester – there are reports of a burst water main on the A286 north of Chichester near the Chilgrove junction.

Shoreham – Traffic is heavier than normal on the A283 due to the Shoreham Flyover Car Boot sale. The A283 Steyning Road Northbound at A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) is affected.

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 Shoreham bypass – one lane is blocked due to a stalled vehicle but traffic is coping well. The vehicle is on A27 Westbound from A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) to A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off). Two vehicles are in lane one at the moment and one is helping the other get started again.

Horsham B2237 – there are temporary traffic signals in place for drainage works on B2237 Worthing Road near Horsham Football Club.

Crawley – temporary traffic signals are in place on Tollgate Hill at William Morris Way due to electricity work.

Uckfield – One of two lanes is closed on the B2102 due to electricity Work on Framfield Road Southbound at New Town.

Hailsham – there is gas main work with temporary traffic signals on A295 South Road at Diplocks Way.