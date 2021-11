Sheep attacked by dog in Five Ashes

Firearm possession in East Sussex village believed to be a hoax call

News you can trust since 1837

Calls to stop use of weedkiller containing glysophate in East Sussex

This is when improvements works at Lewes’ Earwig Corner junction will start

Lewes Late Night Shopping 2021: What can shoppers enjoy at this year's event

Nine Sussex Police staff referred to watchdog on suspicion of abusing position for sexual purpose since 2019

Sussex Police boss calls on residents to have their say

Sheep attacked by dog in Five Ashes