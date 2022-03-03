Chichester: A road is closed due to crash on Kennel Hill both ways between Pook Lane and Selhurtpark Road. The road has been closed since the early hours of Thursday morning.

Chichester: There is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass before the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Sussex Travel

Worthing: Reports of very slow traffic on the A27 before Sompting Road (Toby Carvery/Lyons Farm traffic lights).

Burgess Hill: There are reports of a stalled vehicle on the A23 near the B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint/Sayers Common Turn Off). Traffic is said to be coping well. AA said sensors show traffic remains unaffected, however police are en route to investigate.

There are various roadworks happening across Sussex, make sure you check before you travel.

Near Hassocks: The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic due to a stalled truck on the A23 London Road Northbound at A273. This is causing delays of six minutes. The average speed is said to be 15 mph.