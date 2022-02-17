Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday February 17

Near Bexhill, there are active roadworks which are causing disruption on the A259 both ways between the junctions with the A2036 and the A269.
A27 eastbound is slow from Hollingbury through to the roadworks at Falmer. A27 westbound at Falmer roadworks are cleared.
In Hastings, due to staff sickness various Stagecoach journeys have been cancelled. Check the app before you travel.
A2270 at Willingdon roadworks with multi-way temporary lights continue to cause delays.
South Eastern Railway confirmed Storm Eunice will affect trains tomorrow (Friday, February 17), with a 50mph speed restriction in place from 10am. Passengers are being urged to work from home or postpone journeys. Tickets for tomorrow will be valid today or Saturday (February 19).