Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, February 24

Buses will replace Southern Rail and Thameslink trains between Three Bridges & Brighton/Lewes February 19-27.

Three Bridges station car park will be used as a bus hub and is closed until March 7.

Sussex traffic and travel

There is no service on Gatwick Express trains between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria due to a significant staff shortage because of coronavirus restrictions.

A2038 King George VI Avenue, Hove: Road closed due to construction during the day time on A2038 King George VI Avenue Southbound between A27 (Hove turn off) and A2023 Nevill Road.

A259, Rottingdean: Delays of five minutes on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Phyllis Avenue and Park Road. Average speed 15 mph.

A27, Glynde: Delays of two minutes on A27 Westbound between Burgh Lane and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). Average speed 20 mph.

A27: Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Lewes Road Eastbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and Gainsborough Lane. Average speed 20 mph.

A27, Polegate: Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

A27, Arundel: Severe delays of 12 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester Road Westbound between Arundel Road and A284 Arundel By Pass. Average speed ten mph.

A267, Mark Cross: Reports of queuing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A267 Tunbridge Wells Road between Lake Street and B2101 Bicycle Arms Road.

A23, Handcross: Reports of queuing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A23 Southbound before A23 (Handcross). Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on A23 Southbound between M23 J11 (Pease Pottage) and B2110. Average speed 20 mph.

A283, Wiston: Queuing traffic on A283 Washington Road at Wiston Turnoff. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.