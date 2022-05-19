Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, May 19

Sussex traffic and travel

Report of a tree branch across Wellgreen Lane/Ashcombe Hollow between Kingston Village and the A27 Ashcombe roundabout. The road is partly blocked so expect delays.

The Newhaven to Dieppe ferry is operating as usual. Next departure from Newhaven is 10am and next arrival in Newhaven is 2pm.

In Hastings due to limited staff availability a number of Stagecoach journeys have been cancelled. Please check the app before you set off.