Sussex traffic and travel

Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, September 22
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, September 22.
Shoreham – Harbour Way is closed for water main work both ways between Anchor Close and Winterton Way.
East Grinstead – there is gas main work on the A22 with temporary traffic signals in place near Herontye Drive.
Pagham – B2145 temporary traffic signals due to water main work near Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve.
Most Popular
Crawley – A lane is closed due to construction on the A264 at Horsham Road roundabout.
Clapham – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A280 Long Furlong near Coldharbour Lane.
Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.
Falmer – Coldean Lane has temporary traffic signals due to construction near Chalvington Close.
Horsham – there is gas main work on the B2237 so temporary traffic signals are in place on Worthing Road around Cricket Field Road.