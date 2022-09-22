Shoreham – Harbour Way is closed for water main work both ways between Anchor Close and Winterton Way.

East Grinstead – there is gas main work on the A22 with temporary traffic signals in place near Herontye Drive.

Pagham – B2145 temporary traffic signals due to water main work near Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve.

Sussex traffic and travel

Crawley – A lane is closed due to construction on the A264 at Horsham Road roundabout.

Clapham – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A280 Long Furlong near Coldharbour Lane.

Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.

Falmer – Coldean Lane has temporary traffic signals due to construction near Chalvington Close.