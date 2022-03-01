Southern trains running between London Victoria and Horsham will be delayed or cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system between Dorking and Epsom.

Bus replacements have been requested but Southern has said they will be extremely limited.

Southern has reported there is a fault at the Ford level crossing. Trains will have a slower speed than usual.

Sussex travel

Arundel A27: Queuing traffic has been reported on the A27 Lymister Road westbound before A284 (Crossbuch junction).

Worthing A27: There has been a traffic signal failure on A27 around Sompting roundabout. The AA said drivers should approach with care.

Worthing A27: There are reports of another traffic signal failure on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Busticle Lane (Hillbarn traffic lights).

Worthing A27: Delays of up to six minutes are being reported on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road. The average speed is said to be ten mph.

Storrington: Reports of queuing on the A24 London Road northbound before the Washington roundabout.

Chichester A27: There is a road closed due to construction on the B2144 Shopwhyke Road from The Envrionment Agency to A27 Chichester bypass.

Chichester: Queuing traffic on the A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout) causing delays of around three minutes. The average speed is 15 mph.

Portslade: There is a road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.