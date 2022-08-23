Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, August 23
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 23.
B2135 Horsham: Fallen tree on B2135 Steyning Road between B2116 High Street and Park Lane. Approach with care.
A22 Hailsham: Queuing traffic on A22 at Burgh Hill Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.
A22 Hailsham: Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on Boship roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham bypass and A22 (Golden Cross). Average speed ten mph.
Whyke roundabout, Chichester: Delays of one minute and delays increasing on Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.