Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, February 22

Adverse weather, caused by Storm Eunice, is no longer affecting Southern and Thameslink services.

Buses will replace Southern Rail and Thameslink trains between Three Bridges & Brighton/Lewes February 19-27.

Three Bridges station car park will be used as a bus hub and is closed until March 7.

Sussex traffic and travel

The A2100 between Battle and John's Cross closed both ways for emergency roadworks.

King George VI Avenue, in Hove, is closed southbound for roadworks until March 4.