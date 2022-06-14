Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, June 14

Sussex traffic and travel

New England Road in Brighton is closed from the railway bridge junction with the A270.

A21 there is queuing traffic northbound towards the Flimwell crossroads.

Engineering works on the railway lines are taking longer than expected in the area of Arundel, Barnham, Littlehampton and Angmering.

Some early morning trains are being delayed. This means there may also be some short notice alterations. Southern Rail don't have an exact estimate of when all lines will be able to reopen.

You can use your ticket, at no extra cost on:

Brighton & Hove buses between Shoreham-by-Sea, Hove and Brighton / Preston Park

Stagecoach 700 between Portsmouth, Littlehampton and Brighton

If you’re travelling to/from Crowborough or Buxted by train you will need to use another route to this morning. Trains cannot run between these stations due a fault with the signalling system.

Until the fault with the signalling system has been resolved, Uckfield and Buxted will not have a train service. Please allow at least 30 minutes of extra time to complete your journey. Trains on this route will run between Crowborough and London Bridge only.

You can use your ticket on:

Brighton & Hove buses between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough, Eridge and Tunbridge Wells

Southeastern between Frant, Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge and London Bridge

Southern and Thameslink services, including via Lewes and Haywards Heath

In Eastbourne, due to water works on Priory Road, the Stagecoach loops will not be able to service part of Priory Road or the Rising.

The loops will be diverting via St Catherine School in both directions.