Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, June 7

There is traffic in both directions on the Chichester Bypass.

Traffic has also been seen on Chichester Road and the North Bersted Bypass approaching the A259 by North Bersted.

There was heavy traffic this morning on Amberley Road by Storrington as the road was partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle.

Traffic news

Traffic has now cleared, according to the AA.

A build-up of traffic has been seen westbound on the A27 approaching Crossbush Roundabout.

Delays are expected on the A27 eastbound by Worthing due to a build-up of traffic.

There was slow-moving traffic this morning northbound on the A2025 in Lancing approaching Old Shoreham Road.

Traffic has also been seen eastbound on the A259 by approaching Shoreham.

Emergency roadworks are taking place on the A259 in both directions between the A269 and the A2101.