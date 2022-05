Sussex traffic and travel

The A259 between Peachaven and Newhaven is open as normal this morning following an incident last night.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the A280 there is slow and queuing traffic towards the Findon roundabout.

Queuing traffic on the A24 northbound towards the Washington roundabout.