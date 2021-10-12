Sussex travel: your morning update for Tuesday, October 12

There were reports of an accident involving two cars on The Ridge, near Conquest Hospital, Hastings, at 5.44pm this morning, but traffic seems to have recovered well.

Severe delays of ten minutes have been reported on the A27 Lewes Road in East Sussex, where the average speed is only five miles per hour.

Motorists have been urged to approach Stanford Avenue, in Brighton, with care, following reports of an injured fox on the road this morning. Police have been called and are dealing with the situation, but traffic might be effected.

Sussex travel update: Tuesday, October 12

Delays of eight minutes have been reported on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound on the A27, where the average speed is under ten miles per hour.

For commuters travelling by rail, Southern Service is operating as usual this morning, but travellers are reminded that there are no scheduled southern service trains to or from London Victoria this weekend.