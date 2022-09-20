Southern Rail has announced that disruption is expected between South Croydon and Oxted.

There will be a safety inspection of the track after a defect was reported on the line from Riddlesdown towards Oxted, a spokesperson said.

Southern said no trains may run in the direction towards Uckfield or East Grinstead, but people can use their tickets to complete their journey on Southeastern Rail trains between Tunbridge Wells and London or Brighton and Hove buses routes 28 and 29 between Uckfield and Tunbridge Wells.

Sussex traffic and travel

Southern issued an update on Twitter at 8.27am.

A spokesperson said: “The line from Oxted towards London has now reopened, and trains can begin to travel through the area as normal.

“The first train expected to run through to London in full is the 0806 from East Grinstead, which is currently delayed departing East Grinstead.”

Southern Rail also announced that it is investigating a problem affecting services between Arundel and Horsham.

People are advised to allow extra time for travel.

A spokesperson said trains are still able to run from Horsham towards Barnham and that people traveling towards London should travel to Barnham, then change there for a service towards London via Worthing.

Southern said: “A train has come to a stand between Billingshurst and Christs Hospital, which is blocking the line.”

A280 near Findon – there is slow traffic on A280 Long Furlong both ways between The Street and Michelgrove Lane due to construction.

Hove – School Road is closed due to school safety measures both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.

Horsham – Comptons Lane has temporary traffic signals due to construction at Dew Pond Close.

A27 near Lewes – part of the road is closed after reports of a serious crash involving a motorbike. The A27 is shut both ways between A26 (Southerham Roundabout) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).