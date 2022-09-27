Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, September 27

Traffic has been seen westbound on the A27 approaching Crossbush Roundabout near Arundel.

Motorists heading east on the A259 by Angmering Railway Station are expected to face delays due to heavy traffic.

There is also a build-up of traffic in both directions on the A27 and A24 by Worthing.

Sussex travel news

Roadworks are taking place in both directions on the A259 between the A268 and the A2101.

National Highways said the roadworks are planned to be in place until 5pm on Monday, October 3.

Emergency roadworks are also being carried out in both directions on the A21 between the A28 and the A2100 north of Battle.