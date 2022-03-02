All routes via Eastbourne will be affected tonight as Network Rail carry out engineering work until Friday, 4 March.

Southern Rail said that from 10.15 each night, there will be bus replacements between Lewes and Eastbourne.

Bognor Regis: There is a road closed due to emergency gas main repairs on the B2259 Chichester Road both ways from Merrion Avenue to Mansfield Road.

Sussex travel

Lewes: There is heavy traffic due to a traffic signal failure on the A26 Malling Down between B2192 (Earwig Corner) and Church Lane.

There are multiple roadworks taking place across Sussex, make sure to check before you travel.

Chichester: There is a road closed due to construction on the B2144 Shopwhyke Road from The Environment Agency to A27 Chichester bypass.

Chichester: Delays of three minutes and delays easing on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester bypass and the A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Average speed is ten mph.

Worthing A27: Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between the A27 Crockhurst Hill and the A27. Average speed is five mph.

Lancing A27: Delays of three minutes on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound between Dankton Lane and Hoe Court. Average speed is 15 mph.

Shoreham: There is a road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.

Brighton: A road is closed due to construction work on Pelham Street one-way street from the A270 Cheapside to the B2119 Trafalgar Street.

Falmer: The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the A27 Falmer Hill Westbound between the A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) and the B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).

Peacehaen: A road is closed due to electricity work on Glynn Road from Badgers Field to Cripps Avenue.