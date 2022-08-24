Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, August 24
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 24.
M23 Burstow: All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to recovery work and accident on M23 London bound between J9 (Gatwick Airport) and J8 (M25 Interchange).
A272 Haywards Heath: Queuing traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways near A23 (Bolney Cross). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.
A272 Haywards Heath: Queuing traffic on A272 at B2184 Tylers Green. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.
Most Popular
A259 Brighton: Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Chichester Drive East. Average speed ten mph.