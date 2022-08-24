Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, August 24

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 24.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 8:02 am

M23 Burstow: All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to recovery work and accident on M23 London bound between J9 (Gatwick Airport) and J8 (M25 Interchange).

A272 Haywards Heath: Queuing traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways near A23 (Bolney Cross). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.

A272 Haywards Heath: Queuing traffic on A272 at B2184 Tylers Green. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.

Sussex traffic and travel news

A259 Brighton: Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Chichester Drive East. Average speed ten mph.

