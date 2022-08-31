Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, August 31

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex traffic and travel

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 and A24 approaching Offington Corner in Worthing due to temporary traffic lights, according to the AA.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA said a build-up of traffic has also been reported in Offington Lane approaching the roundabout.

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption on the A27 in both directions between the A280 and the A24 North, and between the A24 North and the A24 South, until 11.59pm tomorrow.