Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, August 31
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 31.
Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 and A24 approaching Offington Corner in Worthing due to temporary traffic lights, according to the AA.
The AA said a build-up of traffic has also been reported in Offington Lane approaching the roundabout.
Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption on the A27 in both directions between the A280 and the A24 North, and between the A24 North and the A24 South, until 11.59pm tomorrow.
Overall, roads across Sussex are relatively quiet this morning.