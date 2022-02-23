Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, February 23

Adverse weather, caused by Storm Eunice, is no longer affecting Southern and Thameslink services.

Buses will replace Southern Rail and Thameslink trains between Three Bridges & Brighton/Lewes February 19-27.

Three Bridges station car park will be used as a bus hub and is closed until March 7.

Sussex traffic and travel

There is no service on Gatwick Express trains between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria due to a significant staff shortage because of coronavirus restrictions.

A264 Copthorne Way - Copthorne: Queueing traffic on A264 Copthorne Way both ways between A2220 Copthorne Road (Copthorne) and M23 J10 (Crawley, Crawley). In the roadworks area.

A27 (E) - Chichester: There is congestion on the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A286 and the A259 Chichester East.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic.

Roadworks are taking place on the A27 eastbound and westbound between A24 Worthing (east) and A24 near Worthing (west).