Traffic News

Temporary traffic lights are in place in Storrington due to emergency roadwork repairs on A283 Pulborough Road near Hurston Lane.

Restrictions and long-term roadworks are on the A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne Turnoff) .

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temporary traffic signals continue to be in place in Hastings due to telecoms work on Sedlescombe Road South at The Green.

Temporary traffic signals are still in place due to construction on Sefter Road at Hook Lane in Bognor Regis.

Delays are also expecting on Southern Rail services from Eastbourne according to Heart Radio.