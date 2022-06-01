Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, June 1

Sussex traffic and travel

Station Road Berwick has reopened between the Drusillas roundabout and Common Lane.

A number of Stagecoach services in Hastings will be cancelled due to staff availability. Please check the app.

In Shoreham, Stagecoach service 9 is unable to serve Southlands Hospital, Wilmot Road or Stoney Lane today due to road closure. Buses will divert via Upper Shoreham Road in both directions all day.

In Bexhill, due to fibre works Kewhurst Avenue bus stop will be suspended until June 7. Please use alternative bus stops for the duration.

In Eastbourne, 'The Rising' bus stop on Langney Rise will be closed until June 10 due to fibre works. Please use alternative bus stops for the duration.