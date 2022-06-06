Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, June 8

The AA said it has received a report of a fuel spillage on the Chichester Bypass near Stockbridge Roundabout.
An AA spokesperson said, “Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected, however police are en route to investigate.”
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
There is a build-up of traffic westbound on the A27 approaching Crossbush roundabout.
Heavy traffic has been seen eastbound on the A27 and A24 by Worthing.
Emergency roadworks are taking place on the A259 in both directions between the A269 and the A2101.
Disruptions are expected until 11.59pm on Thursday, June 9.