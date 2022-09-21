Sussex traffic and travel

Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, September 21
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, September 21.
Crawley – A lane is closed due to construction on the A264 at Horsham Road roundabout.
Clapham – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A280 Long Furlong near Coldharbour Lane.
Crockhurst Hill – there are delays of six minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting By-Pass.
Most Popular
Hove – temporary traffic signals are in place on Dyke Road for electricity work at The Upper Drive.
Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.
Falmer – Coldean Lane has temporary traffic signals due to construction near Chalvington Close.
Horsham – there is gas main work on the B2237 so temporary traffic signals are in place on Worthing Road around Cricket Field Road.
Warnham – Pondtail Road is closed due to construction Trundle Mead to Pondtail Close.