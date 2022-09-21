Crawley – A lane is closed due to construction on the A264 at Horsham Road roundabout.

Clapham – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on the A280 Long Furlong near Coldharbour Lane.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crockhurst Hill – there are delays of six minutes on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting By-Pass.

Sussex traffic and travel

Hove – temporary traffic signals are in place on Dyke Road for electricity work at The Upper Drive.

Hastings – Hollington Park Road has temporary traffic signals due to gas main work around Hollington Park Close.

Falmer – Coldean Lane has temporary traffic signals due to construction near Chalvington Close.

Horsham – there is gas main work on the B2237 so temporary traffic signals are in place on Worthing Road around Cricket Field Road.