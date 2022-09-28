Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, September 28

The AA said it received reports of a collision in Aldwick Road near Nyewood Lane in Bognor Regis at around 5.50am.

Motorists heading east on the A259 by Angmering Railway Station could face delays due to slight traffic.

There is also a build-up of traffic in both directions on the A27 and A24 by Worthing.

Sussex travel news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy traffic has been seen eastbound on the A259 between Lancing and Shoreham.

Roadworks are taking place in both directions on the A259 between the A268 and the A2101.