Sussex travel: Your morning update on Thursday, October 21

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, October 21.

Traffic is expected in patches along the Chichester Bypass this morning.

Delays have been seen on the A284 northbound and the A27 westbound approaching the Crossbush Roundabout near Arundel.

Traffic news

The A259 is experiencing a build-up of traffic in both directions by Angmering Railway Station.

Slow-moving traffic has been seen on a number of roads in Worthing.

There is heavy traffic on the A27 eastbound approaching Offington.

There is also traffic on the A27 and A24 in both directions by Offington and Broadwater.

Traffic has been seen in Crawley as the M23 is closed between junctions 10 and 11.

Heavy rain throughout the evening and this morning has also led to a number of roads in West Sussex becoming flooded.