Sussex weather: Here is your forecast for Thursday, March 9

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, March 9.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 7:22am

In Chichester and Worthing highs of 10° and lows of 4° are expected.

The Met Office said the area could see patches of rain today before a consistent downfall from 5pm until late in the night.

Despite seeing snow yesterday, Crawley is expected to have rain for most of the day with highs of 10° and lows of 3°.

It is set to rain for most of the day in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings with highs of 10° and lows of 5°, according to the Met Office.

An amber snow warning had been issued for an area of northern England with the Met Office saying that heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning in that area.

