Tailbacks reported after A27 collision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:44 BST
Tailbacks of more than half a mile have been reported after a collision on the A27 in Brighton.

AA Traffic News has reported an incident on Devils Dyke Road – northbound on the A27 (Hove turn-off).

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash – congestion to Tongdean Road, over half a mile back.

"Also queues down Woodland Drive, and for traffic coming off the A27 westbound.”

The collision was first reported at 8.25am on Monday (March 10).

