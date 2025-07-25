'Tarmac failure' caused hole to appear in road in Worthing; lane closure remains in place

A lane closure remains in place after a hole appeared in a road in Worthing.

Hemiko – which is building the Worthing Heat Network – revealed on Thursday (July 17), that a section of the eastbound lane of Lyndhurst Road had been ‘closed at short notice’.

"Vehicles cannot turn right coming southbound out of Park Road onto Lyndhurst Road, owing to a small hole that has emerged,” a social media post read.

"The hole was spotted during a routine audit by one of Hemiko's staff and immediately reported."

The lane was closed – ‘in agreement with West Sussex County Council’ – to ‘maintain public safety’ whilst the cause is investigated.

In an update on Thursday (July 24), Hemiko confirmed the cause of the hole and revealed when it hopes to reopen the road.

“We have an update following the temporary closure of the eastbound lane of Lyndhurst Road,” the developer announced.

"Our team has now identified the cause of the issue: a tarmac failure, caused by proximity to a redundant gas main beneath the road.

“This issue was spotted by a member of Hemiko staff during a routine audit and reported immediately to ensure public safety.

“Our crew is on site carrying out repairs and making the road safe and we expect the road to reopen on Sunday.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we investigated this issue.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to send Hemiko a message on Facebook or email [email protected].