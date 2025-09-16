Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after serious collision in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:15 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
A teenage girl has been airlifted to hospital after a collision in Battle.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a collision – ‘involving a car and a pedestrian’ – at Battle Hill, on Tuesday morning (September 16).

Police said the incident happened at about 7.45am, ‘near the Esso petrol station’.

“A teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson added.

A serious collision has been reported on A2100 Battle Hill. (Sussex World stock image)placeholder image
A serious collision has been reported on A2100 Battle Hill. (Sussex World stock image)

"Temporary road closures were in place while officers responded to the incident.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) joined the emergency response. An air ambulance also landed at the scene.

SECAmb confirmed that paramedics ‘assessed and treated one patient’, who was ‘taken by air to Kings College Hospital for further medical treatment’.

When the incident was ongoing, an AA Traffic News notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious crash on A2100 Battle Hill, both ways between B2095 Powdermill Lane and St Marys Villas.”

The road is now open in both directions.

