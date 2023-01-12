Teenager arrested after police receive report of person with knife on train near Eastbourne

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after the British Transport Police (BTP) received a report of a person having a knife on a train near Eastbourne, officers have said.

A BTP spokesperson said: “We received a report of a person with a knife on a train near Eastbourne at 6.05pm yesterday evening (January 11). The service was held at Hampden Park Station while officers attended with colleagues from Sussex Police.

“A 13-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and taken to police custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

At 7.21pm a Southern Rail spokesperson took to social media to say the company was aware of ‘passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Eastbourne and Lewes’.

Travel news

The Southern spokesperson also said that the line towards Lewes was blocked - although confirmed just before 8pm that the disruption had been cleared.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information on the incident.

