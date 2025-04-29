Temporary bus stops announced as Hailsham High Street closes for gas works

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:14 BST
Hailsham High Street is closed for roadworks for the rest of this week.

A notice on the live map at one.network said the road will be closed from Monday, April 28, until 11.59pm on Friday, May 2. Emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Gas distribution company SGN, which looks after the gas network in the south of England, is behind the works.

AA Traffic News at /www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is no through traffic allowed on the street from A295 North Street to Vicarage Road.

Hailsham High Street is closed due to gas works by SGN. Photo: Google Street ViewHailsham High Street is closed due to gas works by SGN. Photo: Google Street View
Hailsham High Street is closed due to gas works by SGN. Photo: Google Street View

Stagecoach South East announced on X at 6am on Monday: “Please go to the temporary stop opposite Tesco on North Street for (bus) services 1B, 51, 52, 53 and 54 towards Eastbourne. This will be in place until 2nd May.”

