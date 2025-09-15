Temporary road closure in Lewes with alternative route for traffic

A temporary road closure has been announced for Lewes on the Public Notice Portal.

The message at publicnoticeportal.uk said East Sussex Highways is set to carry out works at Castle Banks.

This means the junction with A2029 Mount Pleasant to the junction with U5156 Castle Precincts will be shut to traffic.

The notice said: “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic via U5156 Castle Precincts – U5156 Mount Place – A2029 Mount Pleasant and vice versa.

Castle Banks in Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

“The Order commences 22 September 2025 and lasts for a period of 18 months, or until works are completed, whichever is earlier. However, it is anticipated works will be undertaken on 22 September 2025 depending upon the weather conditions.”

Call Network Management on 0345 60 80 193 for more information.