Temporary road closure in Uckfield to allow to carry out works

A temporary road closure in Uckfield is anticipated to last several days to allow a company to carry out works.

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said works will be undertaken on New Road between August 18 and 22 depending on weather conditions.

The notice said the order is ‘to allow Coppard Plant Hire Ltd to carry out works’.

It said the road will be closed from the junction with Lewes Road to the junction with Eastbourne Road, adding: “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents and to properties maintained whenever possible with an alternative route for through traffic via C58 Lewes Road – C26 Eastbourne Road and vice versa.”

Works will be undertaken on New Road between August 18 and 22. Photo: Google Street View

For more information call Network Management on 0345 60 80 193.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.