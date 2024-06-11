Temporary traffic lights on Eastbourne road amid 'urgent' gas network repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temporary traffic lights have been placed on a major road in Eastbourne as ‘urgent’ gas network repairs take place.

The traffic lights and diversion signs were placed on Upperton Road yesterday after a leak was discovered.

SGN said it began ‘urgent’ repairs to the gas network following the discovery.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “To ensure everyone’s safety while we make the required repairs to the affected pipe, temporary traffic lights have been installed around our work area.

"These lights are being manually operated at peak times to manage traffic flow and help minimise disruption.

“Motorists are also unable to turn left from both Upperton Road and New Upperton Road onto their respective junctions with Moatcroft Road.

“It’s too early to suggest how long this work might take. We’re working as quickly and safely as we can to fix our pipe and clear site.