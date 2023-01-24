According to the AA, traffic is queueing on the A259 Sutton Road at Gildredge Road due to the fault.
The temporary traffic lights in the construction area near the road are stuck on red, causing the delays.
A fault with temporary traffic signals in Seaford has caused major delays this morning (January 23).
