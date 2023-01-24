Edit Account-Sign Out
Temporary traffic lights 'stuck on red' causes major delays in Seaford

A fault with temporary traffic signals in Seaford has caused major delays this morning (January 23).

By Sam Pole
2 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 8:50am
According to the AA, traffic is queueing on the A259 Sutton Road at Gildredge Road due to the fault.

The temporary traffic lights in the construction area near the road are stuck on red, causing the delays.

