Temporary traffic lights to be installed on Eastbourne road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Roadworks are set to be carried out in Seaside and St Anthony’s Hill between Monday, November 25 and Thursday, November 28.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.
"As part of this, we will be carrying out carriageway investigation works on Seaside and St Anthony’s Hill, Eastbourne.
“The investigation involves detection of underground services and measurements of the highway.
"The results of these investigations will be used as part of a county-wide Bus Service Improvement Plan.”
The works will take place overnight between 8pm to 6am and will be carried out in two phases, ESCC said.
Highways staff will be working between Windermere Crescent and Vine Square between Monday and Wednesday. Then, between Wednesday and Thursday, the team will be working approximately 50m South of Leeds Avenue, to Wallis Avenue, according to ESCC.
The Highways spokesperson added: “The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place whilst the work is undertaken.
“We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site.
“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.
“These works are non-intrusive and generate no noise.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.