Thameslink Rail urge passengers to check before travelling around Sussex due to amended timetables

Owing to the short notice of the cancellation, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has advised that there is an amended timetable in place today (Monday) with an early finish, and a later start-up to the normal weekday timetable on Tuesday, November 8.

The large scale of its network and operation, which includes four train companies - Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern and Thameslink – across 11 counties has ‘presented challenges for the railways services over logistics, staffing and resourcing.’

Thameslink Rail has urged passengers to check before travelling around Sussex as they implement amended timetables.

Today, Monday, November 7, a limited service remains in place, so customers should only travel by train if their journey is absolutely necessary. Services will finish much earlier than usual; examples of last trains are:

London Bridge to Redhill: last train at 5.46pm

London King’s Cross to Stevenage via Hertford North: last train at 5.51pm

London Bridge to Tattenham Corner via Purley: last train at 6.02pm

Brighton to Chichester: last train at 6.30pm

London King’s Cross to Cambridge: last train at 7.30pm

Barnham to Chichester: last train at 7.34pm

On Tuesday 8 November, a normal weekday timetable will be in place but with a later start-up across the network in the morning. It is essential that customers check before they travel tomorrow morning. Examples of first trains are:

East Croydon to London Victoria: first train at 7.55am

East Croydon to London Bridge: first train at 7.51am

Horsham to London Victoria via Gatwick: first train at 07.50am

St Albans to London St Pancras: first train at 7.40am

Brighton to London Bridge: first train at 7.23am

Peterborough to London St Pancras: first train at 7.24am

Cambridge to London St Pancras: first train at 7.24am

Bedford to London St Pancras: first train at 7.16am

Welwyn Garden City to Moorgate - 7.16am

On Wednesday, November 9, a full weekday train service is planned but customers should continue to check their journeys as there may be some disruption.

On Thursday, November 10 there is a strike on London Underground and London Overground so customers are advised to check travel arrangements for the full length of their journey

Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer of Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “The very short notice provided means that unfortunately we cannot reinstate weekday services until tomorrow, Tuesday, with a much later start-up than normal.

“Services today, Monday, will remain limited, with trains finishing earlier than normal and you should travel only if absolutely necessary.“Anyone planning to travel by train today, tomorrow or Wednesday is strongly encouraged to check the National Rail website before leaving for the station.

“We recognise this will be frustrating for our customers and apologise for the disruption to their journeys.”